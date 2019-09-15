Senvest Management LLC Invests $129,000 in OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)

Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Pi Financial set a $12.00 price objective on OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. 719,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,764. OrganiGram Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 782.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

