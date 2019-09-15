Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) CEO Purchases $97,350.00 in Stock

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) CEO Timothy T. Goodnow bought 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $97,350.00.

SENS stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Senseonics by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 40,551.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SENS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 target price on Senseonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

