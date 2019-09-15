Semux Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Semux has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038834 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009606 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009353 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001031 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000208 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001980 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 11,727,938 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.