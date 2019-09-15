SelfSell 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.81 Million (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. SelfSell has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SelfSell has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00038993 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001005 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

