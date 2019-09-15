Seeyond Reduces Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Seeyond decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 148,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,716,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.65. 1,050,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.12 and its 200-day moving average is $276.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.34 and a 52 week high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.17.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

