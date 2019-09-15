Seeyond Reduces Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Seeyond decreased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 336.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $60.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,190. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $42.27 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.28 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,168.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $1,147,623.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,262 shares in the company, valued at $34,172,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $2,017,423. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

