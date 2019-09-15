Seeyond Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Seeyond lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 478.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2,565.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after purchasing an additional 129,493 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 635,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,043,000 after purchasing an additional 139,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.20.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $212.13. 441,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,497. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.48. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $219.86.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $370.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.