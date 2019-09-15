Seeyond Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Seeyond trimmed its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $28,677.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,683.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $2,603,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,422 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,351. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.80. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

