Seeyond Grows Stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Seeyond lifted its position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 146.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,661 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 687 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 4,518.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 739 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,083 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $370,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $665,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $137,144.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752 shares in the company, valued at $30,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRIP. Barclays dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cowen set a $39.00 price target on Tripadvisor and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $40.82. 935,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,740. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.