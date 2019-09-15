Seeyond Cuts Stock Position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delek Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 144,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 15,883 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

CXO stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.56. 1,700,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,312. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $63.92 and a twelve month high of $160.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.58.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.63%. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Merriman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brenda R. Schroer acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.67 per share, with a total value of $104,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,994.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,349. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

