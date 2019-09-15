Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 291.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 203,680 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,495,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOK. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Charter Equity upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. 8,859,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,927,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.