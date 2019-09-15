Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000.

NASDAQ:PDP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 62,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,800. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

