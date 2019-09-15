Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.26. The company had a trading volume of 57,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,142. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.71. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $148.42 and a 52 week high of $212.07.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

