Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 647 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,848,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,012,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 206,963 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 34,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PHO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $37.02. 34,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,731. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $37.21.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

