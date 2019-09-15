Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 1,428 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,321,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,035,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,896,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $966,262,000 after acquiring an additional 350,808 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 466,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,820,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,863,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,278,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $238.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.64.

Shares of LULU traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.18. 1,088,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,000. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.51. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $110.71 and a 12 month high of $204.44.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,036.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,032 shares of company stock valued at $80,229,658. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

