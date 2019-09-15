Scorum Coins Market Cap Reaches $231,014.00 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $231,014.00 and $31,614.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

