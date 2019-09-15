Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stake Boosted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,653 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 41.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Gabelli initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.05.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.33. 8,141,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,330,121. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.40. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.