Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.95

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.06. Scentre Group shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 17,859,279 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$3.95 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.92.
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. Scentre Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.
Scentre Group Company Profile (ASX:SCG)
Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.
