Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.95

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.06. Scentre Group shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 17,859,279 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$3.95 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.92.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. Scentre Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

In related news, insider Aliza Knox 60,400 shares of Scentre Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. Also, insider Steven Leigh purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.99 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of A$199,400.00 ($141,418.44).

Scentre Group Company Profile (ASX:SCG)

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.

