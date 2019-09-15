Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,245,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $311,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $219.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 78.60%.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

