Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 80,964 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,964 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Core Laboratories worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,027,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.42.

In other news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $440,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.91. 532,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,324. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $55.57. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $122.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.95.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 51.19% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $169.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

