Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,388 Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,388 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APPF. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AppFolio stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.35. 111,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,376. AppFolio Inc has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.70 and a beta of 1.19.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.54. AppFolio had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AppFolio Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $48,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,094.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $1,019,575.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson cut shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $106.10 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

