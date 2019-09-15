Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 130,561 Shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,561 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of AZZ worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

NYSE AZZ traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 85,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,554. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.01. AZZ Inc has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $54.05.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.20 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

