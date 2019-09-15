Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 8.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 689.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 44,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 38,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 889,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,603,000 after buying an additional 49,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 124.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 112,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 62,501 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.72. 119,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,675. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $987.78 million, a PE ratio of 122.02, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at $754,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $258,981.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,274.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,752 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.