Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 732,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 376,611 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 322,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 188,284 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 588,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 71,170 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

NYSE:MOD traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $11.82. 237,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $584.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.03.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.88 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

