Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 26,662 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $42,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 45,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $2,295,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,148 shares of company stock worth $2,469,611 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 231,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $65.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

