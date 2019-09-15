RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.86.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $384.86. The company had a trading volume of 868,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,736. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.74. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $393.43. The stock has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

