RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 13,245 Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Concrete were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USCR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in US Concrete in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in US Concrete by 1,359.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.68. 112,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $788.67 million, a P/E ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 1.29. US Concrete Inc has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $54.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.18 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that US Concrete Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USCR. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of US Concrete in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded US Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Concrete presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $60,470.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $270,926.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $95,581. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

