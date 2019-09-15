RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,171 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,567,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,754,000 after buying an additional 470,757 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 17.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,804,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,176,000 after buying an additional 271,226 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 20.9% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,512,158 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,990,000 after buying an additional 261,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,382,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,163,000 after buying an additional 129,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,249,054 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,866,000 after buying an additional 102,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RIO traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,055. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.88.
About Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
Featured Story: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.