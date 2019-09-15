RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,216 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of TPI Composites worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $18,514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,456,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,995,000 after buying an additional 284,649 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth $5,949,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,958,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,409,000 after purchasing an additional 208,625 shares during the period. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth $4,944,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TPI Composites news, President William E. Siwek acquired 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $50,051.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 67,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,895.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.31. 212,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,489. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $628.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites Inc has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $32.74.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $330.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

