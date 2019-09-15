Riverhead Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,074,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,033,950,000 after buying an additional 590,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,734,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $664,045,000 after buying an additional 77,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,831 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $280,728,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,044,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $212,757,000 after buying an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,422. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.48, a PEG ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $160.08 and a twelve month high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities set a $240.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.23.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $2,458,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,857 shares in the company, valued at $189,484,702.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $9,097,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,236 shares in the company, valued at $54,636,873.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,220 shares of company stock valued at $28,355,036. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

