Riverhead Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 14,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SE stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.03. 1,408,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,778,315. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. Sea Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.38.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. SEA had a negative return on equity of 158.33% and a negative net margin of 114.88%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on SEA from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup set a $38.00 price target on SEA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.