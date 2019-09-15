Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $65,000 Stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 876,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.62). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.33% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

In other news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp bought 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $3,029,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 259,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $2,224,947.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 948,016 shares of company stock worth $7,576,977. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG).

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.