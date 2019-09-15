Riverhead Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 801,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after buying an additional 40,416 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 9.3% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,816,000 after buying an additional 21,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Magna International by 48.7% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,071,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,442,000 after buying an additional 351,054 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 629,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,482. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 21.76%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

