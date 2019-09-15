Riverhead Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GMS by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 428,497 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in GMS by 54.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in GMS by 51.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 104,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 35,475 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in GMS by 52.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 693,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 239,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in GMS by 40.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,570. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.18. GMS Inc has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.65 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 6,825,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $183,798,811.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 28,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $654,559.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,179.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of GMS from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stephens set a $34.00 price target on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

