Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Gap Down to $7.62

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $7.62. Rite Aid shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 57,943 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on RAD shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 402.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,211,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,189,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 81.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,978,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after buying an additional 889,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 449.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 846,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 692,550 shares in the last quarter. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth $4,114,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth $1,817,000.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

