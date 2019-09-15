Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $197,531.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $197,531.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00018658 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,139,428 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Upbit, OKEx, Binance, Huobi, DragonEX, Gate.io, C2CX, Bittrex and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

