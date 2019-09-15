Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,787,200 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 6,693,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.88. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

