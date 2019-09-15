Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,254 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth $1,142,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth $1,824,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

RECN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. 92,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,985. The company has a market capitalization of $544.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.44 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Resources Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RECN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.