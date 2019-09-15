Republic Protocol (REN) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Republic Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.12 million and $1.51 million worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Republic Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $18.94, $10.39 and $24.43. During the last seven days, Republic Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.58 or 0.04560177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Republic Protocol Coin Profile

Republic Protocol (REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 632,504,823 coins. The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Republic Protocol is medium.com/republicprotocol . Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Republic Protocol is republicprotocol.com

