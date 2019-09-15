Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Republic First Bancorp worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,165,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,369,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FRBK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 138,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $260.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.90. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.