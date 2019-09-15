Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 21,400 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $25,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Robert Half International by 785.6% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 92,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Robert Half International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 155,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,390 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

NYSE:RHI traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.