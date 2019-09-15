Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 121,649 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 121,649 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $24,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,304 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Merchants by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 505,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 223,954 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in First Merchants by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 462,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,538,000 after acquiring an additional 49,575 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 416,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 48,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.10. 262,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,074. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $106.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Merchants in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens raised First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $277,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 103 shares of company stock worth $3,800. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

