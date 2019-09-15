Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $26.51 Million Investment in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 875,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of JD.Com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in JD.Com by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.Com stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,832,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,376,142. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,041.00 and a beta of 1.38.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. JD.Com had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $150.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.97.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

