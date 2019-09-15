Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) to announce $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.75. Regal Beloit reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $873.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on Regal Beloit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,751,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,407,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 751,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,100,000 after purchasing an additional 403,640 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 624,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 561,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 417,857 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,322. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $87.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

