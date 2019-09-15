Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Given a $7.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) has been assigned a $7.00 price target by research analysts at Cowen in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,841. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.47 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,871,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 154,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,062,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 212,462 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 191.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,807,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 579.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,086,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 926,522 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

