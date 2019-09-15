Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $204.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.47 million.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,871,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 154,810 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,062,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 212,462 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,807,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,086,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 926,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radiant Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

