Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Down 6.7%

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) fell 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.07, 2,850,492 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 2,136,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTT. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

