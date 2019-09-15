Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Down 6.7%

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) fell 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.07, 2,850,492 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 2,136,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.
About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)
Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.
