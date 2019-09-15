Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Short Interest Update

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 68,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE:QES traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. 35,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,848. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. Quintana Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $125.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. Quintana Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Quintana Energy Services will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. acquired 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $27,097.74. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,843 shares of company stock valued at $52,118 over the last 90 days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QES. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $3.00 target price on Quintana Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Quintana Energy Services from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $2.00 target price on Quintana Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

