Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 650,800 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 615,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research set a $35.00 price target on shares of Quanterix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $54,577.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 89,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,223,415.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,272 shares of company stock worth $1,694,542 over the last three months. 30.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 116.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,333,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,030,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after buying an additional 37,869 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 1,143.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 98,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QTRX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.11 million, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 74.78%. The business had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

