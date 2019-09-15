Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Pluralsight by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pluralsight by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Pluralsight by 530.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 385,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 324,475 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pluralsight by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter valued at $854,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $119,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $161,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,426 shares of company stock worth $4,177,217 over the last 90 days. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PS shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Pluralsight to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Shares of Pluralsight stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. 2,285,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30. Pluralsight Inc has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

